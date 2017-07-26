Heartbreaking video of Saffie Roussos released in bid for Youtube stardom

A heartbreaking montage of touching moments from Saffie Rose Roussos' short life has been released in a bid to make her a Youtube star.

Friends and family of the little girl are asking people to share the youtube video with the hashtag #Saffiethesuperstar.

The film, which was shown for the first time today at the 8-year-old's funeral, shows the beaming little girl on holiday with her mum Lisa, dad Andrew and older brother Xander.

It also captures precious moments including the Tarleton schoolgirl's first birthday, a trip to a theme park and enjoying cuddles with a pet dog.

The video is set to and Ariana Grande's One Last Time - a star who Saffie was said to be "obsessed with".

A tribute on the Youtube video says: "This beautiful girl was taken from us on May 22, 2017. She always wanted to be a YouTube star, she was a confident, bright young girl full of life love, joy and happiness.

"With this video could you share the love for this little girl, by clicking the Subscribe button to make Saffie the YouTube star that she deserves.

"If Saffie hits a million subscribers she will have gained the golden YouTube play button."

Beautiful Saffie was killed, along with 21 others, by a suicide bomber who detonated a home-made explosive at Manchester Arena as crowds left a concert by American singer Ariana Grande on May 22.

Saffie was at the concert with her mum Lisa, 48, and elder sister Ashlee Bromwich, both of whom were hospitalised with serious shard injuries from the blast.

Following the terror attack Lisa spent about a week unconscious and on a life support machine. She has undergone several operations.

Of those killed in the blast four were from the Lancashire area - Saffie, 18-year-old Georgina Callander from Tarleton, Jane Tweddle, a receptionist at South Shore Academy in Blackpool and mum-of-three Michelle Kiss who was brought up in Leyland before moving to Blackburn.