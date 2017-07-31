REVEALED: Best and worst GP surgeries as rated by you in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Today we can reveal the list of Lancashire's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website here, and is based on responses provided in the latest GP Patient Survey (July 7, 2017)

The survey is sent out to over one milllion adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in central Lancashire, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Preston

Uclan Medical Centre / Foster Building / University Of Central Lancashire / Preston / PR1 2HE / 85.60%

Cottam Lane - Dr Nath / Cottam Lane / Ashton-On-Ribble / Preston / PR2 1JR / 83.50%

Dr Dc Patel And Partners / 2 Broadway / Fulwood / Preston / PR2 9TH / 83.00%

Ingol Health Centre / 87 Village Green Lane / Ingol / Preston / PR2 7DS / 83.00%

Ribbleton Medical Centre / 243 Ribbleton Avenue / Ribbleton / Preston / PR2 6RD / 83.00%

Guttridge Medical Centre / Deepdale Road / / Preston / PR1 6LL / 83.00%

Fishergate Hill Surgery / 50 Fishergate Hill / / Preston / PR1 8DN / 82.80%

Doclands Medical Centre / Blanche Street / / Preston / PR2 2RL / 82.50%

The Ryan Medical Centre / St Marys Road / Bamber Bridge / Preston / PR5 6JD / 81.80%

Ash Tree House Surgery / Church Street / Kirkham / Preston / PR4 2SE / 81.20%

Issa Medical Centre - Patel / Issa Medical Centre / 73 St Gregory Road / Preston / PR1 6YA / 80.00%

Park View Surgery / 23-24 Ribblesdale Place / / Preston / PR1 3NA / 79.50%

Windsor Surgery / Garstang Medical Centre / Kepple Lane / Preston / PR3 1PB / 79.10%

Roslea Surgery / 51 Station Road / Bamber Bridge / Preston / PR5 6PE / 75.60%

St Walburge'S Medical Practice / Issa Medical Centre / 73 St. Gregory Road / Preston / PR1 6YA / 72.00%

New Longton Surgery / 2 Churchside / New Longton / Preston / PR4 4LU / 71.40%

The Surgery / 63-65 Garstang Road / / Preston / PR1 1LB / 70.70%

Dr Mark Webster / 49 Frenchwood Avenue / Frenchwood / Preston / PR1 4ND / 70.50%

Dr O'Donnell / 370 New Hall Lane / / Preston / PR1 4SX / 69.80%

The Park Medical Practice / Cottam Lane / / Preston / PR2 1JR / 69.80%

Stonebridge Surgery / Preston Road / Longridge / Preston / PR3 3AP / 67.90%

Clayton Brook Surgery / Tunley Holme / Clayton Brook / Preston / PR5 8ES / 65.90%

Dr Asad Hussain / 200 Miller Road / / Preston / PR2 6NH / 65.80%

The Geoffrey Street Surgery / The Health Centre / Geoffrey Street / Preston / PR1 5NE / 64.90%

Dr S Z Shahid / Gutterridge Medical Centre / Deepdale Road / Preston / PR1 6LL / 59.10%

Dr Khin Thanda / Avenham Lane / Avenham / Preston / PR1 3RG / 56.90%

The St Pauls Surgery / 36-38 East Street / / Preston / PR1 1UU / 55.10%

The New Hall Lane Practice / The Health Centre / Geoffrey Street / Preston / PR1 5NE / 53.10%

Dr H P Chakrabarti / Gutterridge Medical Centre / Deepdale Road / Preston / PR1 6LL / 39.70%

Chorley

Granville House Medical Centre / Granville Street / Adlington / Chorley / PR6 9PY / 96.90%

Eccleston Health Centre / Doctors Lane / Eccleston / Chorley / PR7 5RA / 91.80%

Whittle Surgery / 199 Preston Road / Whittle-Le-Woods / Chorley / PR6 7PS / 91.80%

The Euxton Medical Centre / St Marys Gate / Euxton / Chorley / PR7 6AH / 91.60%

Adlington Medical Centre / 22-24 Babylon Lane / Anderton / Chorley / PR6 9NW / 90.90%

Drs Robinson And Narla / Railway Road / Withnell / Chorley / PR6 8UA / 89.20%

Buckshaw Village Health Centre / Unity Place / / Chorley / PR7 7HZ / 87.80%

Eccleston Health Centre / Doctors Lane / / Chorley / PR7 5RA / 83.50%

The Surgery Chorley / Collison Avenue / / Chorley / PR7 2TH / 83.10%

Regent House Surgery / 21 Regent Road / / Chorley / PR7 2DH / 81.70%

The Chorley Surgery / 24-26 Gillibrand Street / / Chorley / PR7 2EJ / 80.60%

Dr R Baghdjian Surgery / The Health Centre / Collison Avenue / Chorley / PR7 2TH / 80.30%

Coppull Medical Practice / 5 Acreswood Close / / Chorley / PR7 5EN / 74.80%

Preston Road Surgery / 652 Preston Road / Clayton-Le-Woods / Chorley / PR6 7EH / 72.90%

Dr C Barker & Partners / Avondale Road / / Chorley / PR7 2AD / 72.90%

Eaves Lane Surgery / 311 Eaves Lane / / Chorley / PR6 0DR / 52.40%

South Ribble

Croston Village Surgery / Out Lane / Croston / Leyland / PR26 9HJ / 97.00%

The Beeches Medical Centre / Liverpool Road / Longton / Preston / PR4 5AB / 92.50%

Croston Medical Centre / 30 Brookfield / Croston / Leyland / PR26 9HY / 91.80%

Lostock Hall Village Surgery / 1 William Street / Lostock Hall / Preston / PR5 5RZ / 88.90%

Longton Health Centre / Liverpool Road / Longton / Preston / PR4 5HA / 85.20%

Leyland Surgery / West Paddock / Leyland / Preston / PR25 1HR / 80.10%

Sandy Lane Surgery / Sandy Lane / / Leyland / PR25 2EB / 79.30%

Central Park Surgery / Balfour Street / / Leyland / PR25 2TD / 79.10%

Dr Uday Kanitkar / 16 Moss Side Way / / Leyland / PR26 7XL / 79.00%

Worden Medical Centre / West Paddock / Leyland / Preston / PR25 1HR / 77.50%

Medicare Unit Surgery / 1 Croston Road / Lostock Hall / Preston / PR5 5RS / 75.30%

Station Surgery / 8 Golden Hill Lane / / Leyland / PR25 3NP / 65.50%

Lostock Hall Medical Centre / 410 Leyland Road / Lostock Hall / Preston / PR5 5SA / 64.50%

If your local GP is missing please let us know. Email colin.ainscough@jpress.co.uk