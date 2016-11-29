Reproductive Health Group set to open state-of-the-art clinic in Preston

Reproductive Health Group, based in Cheshire, is opening a new state-of-the-art site at Preston’s Greater Lancashire Hospital.

The move will mean an investment of more than £100,000 and the creation of at least three new jobs.

Dr Luciano Nardo, clinical director and consultant gynaecologist at Reproductive Health Group, says: “Preston is a key part in our expansion plans and we’re thrilled to be opening a new site in the city.”

The group currently operates in Cheshire offering the latest fertility techniques, genetic testing and embryo selection.

The pioneering new clinic will mean IVF patients can receive the majority of their treatments closer to home in Ribbleton, instead of travelling to clinics in Manchester, Liverpool, and even London.

Dr Nardo says: “Undergoing IVF can be a daunting and stressful time for patients, so we try and make things as simple and as hassle-free as possible.

“We already have a large number of patients from the area and this move will mean cutting down their travelling times significantly.”

Around one in six couples in the UK experience problems with conceiving, making fertility concerns one of the most common reasons women visit their GP.

IVF cycles being carried out in the UK are increasing year on year, with 67,708 cycles carried out in 2014 alone.

Success rates are also continuing to rise.

Gwam Rajiah, executive director for Bespoke Healthcare Holdings, which owns the Preston facility, said: “Greater Lancashire Hospital is dedicated to working with the very best healthcare companies in the UK to offer world-class treatments and services to patients .”