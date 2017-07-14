Organisers ban primary school boy from leavers’ party

An 11-year-old boy with autism has been banned from going to a Year 6 leavers’ party with his friends.

Cottam Primary School student Adam Foulds was originally invited to the party and had paid his £15 deposit to attend.

But the parents behind organising the party – which is not an official school function and has not been prganised by the school – sent Adam and his mum Katy a letter weeks later to say he wouldn’t be allowed to go.

The letter said they did not want to put other children’s enjoyment at risk following a ‘number of recent and frequent incidents’ and had come to a ‘unanimous decision’ to uninvite Adam from the party.

And despite Adam’s parents offering to chaperone him to the event, he still remains the only child in the year not allowed to go.

“This has really upset Adam,” mum Katy, from Lea, said. “He is a very good talker and intelligent but struggles with the emotional side.

“He gets teased at school and sometimes lashes out because he doesn’t understand. My son is being punished because they think something might happen and it’s just not fair.”

The party is scheduled for Thursday, July 19, where the children will go on a chauffeur-driven party limousine ride before coming back to the Ancient Oak pub in Cottam.

There, a DJ, buffet, cake and photographs are planned.

And 43-year-old nurse Katy says she’s “appalled” her son has been excluded.

“He just needs support, not to be left out,” she said. “But he never gets invited to anything, he’s always missed out.

“He goes to Scouts and jujitsu with no problems because of the way they treat him.”

The event, which is organised by a group of parents and not the school, cost £15, which Adam has been given back.

The letter says the incidents happened between Adam and his classmates.

Signed by the Leavers Party Organising Committee, it reads: ‘We feel because this is a private function, which is organised and paid for by all the parents, it’s unfair to put all the children’s enjoyment at risk if another incident was to occur on the evening’.

Cottam Primary School head Lindsay Timms said: “This party is not a school event and the school had no involvement with its organisation. It was organised independently by parents, with the intention of it being held out of school time at a private venue.”

The Lancashire Post has contacted all the parents behind organising the party but none wished to make any comment.

Carol Povey, the director of the Centre for Autism at the National Autistic Society, said: “There are more than 140,000 autistic children in the UK and autism will affect each child differently, which is why it is so important that schools, pupils and parents of pupils understand autism.

“We know that people don’t set out to be judgmental towards autistic people. The problem is that they often don’t see the autism, they just see the ‘tantrum’ or the ‘difficult person’.

“For instance, some autistic children are highly sensitive to things like light and sound and if this isn’t understood and addressed, it can lead to them becoming overwhelmed and therefore having an impact on their behaviour.

“We’ve seen again and again how taking the time to understand autism can make all the difference for children on the autism spectrum.”