NHS £133m spent on NHS privatisation

THE scale of privatisation at the Royal Preston and Chorley hospitals can be laid bare for the first time.

The Evening Post can reveal that 338 more contracts worth almost £133m are currently outsourced to private companies and council organisations.

Among the services put out to tender are neurosurgery, renal services, pathology, pharmacy and recruitment.

Concerns have been raised that care is suffering as NHS funding is diverted into profits, which Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle has labelled a “false economy”.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it has “no policy of outsourcing care” and only tenders for specialist services and items they can’t provide themselves.

For many years, ancillary services like IT provision, contracts for cleaning and catering have been outsourced to private companies.

But we can now reveal that many medical services are now either partially or wholly privatised.

Royal Preston and Chorley hospitals are currently spending almost £133m outsourcing services, and has a far higher level of outsourcing that neighbouring NHS trusts.

The biggest spend - revealed as part of a Freedom of Information request - is £31.3m on pharmacy services, with another £11.4m spent on agency labour and £10.1m on outsourcing medical equipment.

Another £25.5m is being spend on privatised medical services, including acute services, renal, oncology, pathology and neurosurgery.

Although the Clinical Commissioning Group responsible for healthcare contracts and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which run the two sites say the practice is normal in the sector, concerns have been raised over the effect privatisation as on value for money and quality of care.

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle said: “The figures revealed in these FOIs are astonishing, £130m over 338 different contracts – how can this be sustainable for our local health economy?

“My deep concern is that this is privatisation by the back door and is symptomatic of a bigger management failure within Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust.

“Our NHS serves us best when it is in public hands – sometimes privatisation of a service occurs for a specific service for a limited time to meet a need but this is much, much bigger than that.

“It’s a false economy - indeed I intervened when the Trust moved to privatise its sterilising services – the Trust would have ended up paying more for medical equipment being sterilised privately than by maintaining the service in house. The more and more privatisation and the dismantling of services we see the more the principles and staff of NHS are under threat.”

Unite the Union said there is “no evidence privatisation has ever benefitted the NHS”.

Regional officer Keith Hutson said: “You have to ask yourself what the priorities are of the NHS, and that’s providing healthcare for people based on need.

“When you ask what the fundamental point of these private companies is, it’s about making money. So ultimately when you have that dynamic, the patient is coming secondary to what they’re really trying to achieve.”

He added that private companies ‘cherry pick’ which services they take, usually leaving the NHS to handle more expensive ones, and claimed that companies often would not pay back money if a contract expired before the number of people expected to be referred to it had been.

Karen Partington, Chief Executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Nearly three quarters of our £460m budget was spent on staff and drugs last year. We have no policy of outsourcing care services.

“Like every other hospital we purchase a range of goods and services such as security systems and IT equipment, and buy in specialist services and items we can’t provide ourselves. We use agency workers to cover unexpected gaps, such as staff sickness, or for time limited projects, or when we’ve been unable to recruit to specialist roles where there is a national shortage of skills.”

The trust spokesman added that the body responsible for awarding contracts to either the NHS or private firms is the local Clinical Commissioning Group.

But a CCG spokesman said: “Chorley and South Ribble CCG and Greater Preston CCG do not hold responsibility for the tendering and sub-contracting of services.

“This is carried out by individual providers and, as such, we are unable to comment on the actions of specific trusts.”

In light of the £31.3m spend on pharmacy, The Royal Pharmaceutical Society said that it was “quite normal” for hospital trusts to outsource pharmacy services.

A spokesman said: “A lot of hospitals have an inpatient pharmacy staffed by the NHS Trust which will deal with prescriptions for inpatients, such as chemotherapy.

“An outpatient pharmacy is often run by the likes of Lloyds or Sainsbury’s, to dispense medicine for patients seeing consultants. They may also have a more retail offer.”

He added: “There can also be a cash saving as private pharmacies can usually make a 20 per cent saving by not having to pay VAT on medicines, though hospitals have to pay.”