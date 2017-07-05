Man taken to hospital after incident at Preston Docks

A man who threatened to throw himself into Preston Docks in the early hours of this morning was safely taken to hospital, say fire services.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 2.20am following a "concern for welfare" report.

A police negotiator spent around an hour-and-a-half talking to the man.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to reports of a distressed man at Preston Docks.

"The man was threatening to jump into the water.

"We were deployed but thankfully we were not required to take any action."

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance.