GP practices set for £6m move to new ‘state-of-the-art’ building

Two doctor’s surgeries in Kirkham and Wesham could move into a £6m state-of-the-art health centre.

NHS commissioners want to demolish half-empty and costly office buildings at the old Wesham Park Hospital to make way for a new primary care centre that would house Kirkham Health Centre, Ash Tree House, and services currently running from Kirkham Clinic, it was announced.

The proposal will be discussed with patients over the next 12 weeks, with MP Mark Menzies backing the scheme.

He said: “The changes are being made to ensure the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) can offer a fuller range of enhanced services to patients in state-of-the-art facilities in Kirkham and Wesham, rather than the facilities they have now which are at capacity and need repair.”

The new building, which would be under a mile from the current practices and on a bus route, could also host a pharmacy and other community services.

Under the proposal, the practices would continue to operate separately. Patients would remain with their GP, and still see the same nurses and other practice staff.

The number of car parking spaces would almost double to 140, and the office block at the old hospital would be demolished, with the current tenants forced to relocate.

And Dr Stephen Hardwick from Kirkham Health Centre added: “With increasing numbers of patients, plus the number and range of staff we employ, we are increasingly short of clinical rooms and parking spaces.”

Ash Tree House GP, Dr Jon Brown said: “We want to provide a wealth of services but are unable to do so to our full ability due to lack of space.”

Plans will be on display at the GP practices and Kirkham Clinic, as well as at Morrisons in Poulton Street, Kirkham, and Kirkham Library, Station Road.

Public meetings will be held at the Lower Lane Community Centre in Freckleton from 12-2pm on Monday, July 17, St Michael’s Church in Kirkham from 12-2pm on Thursday, July 20, and Christ Church in Wesham from 6-8pm on the same day.

Dr Tony Naughton, chief clinical officer at NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG, said: “This new facility would provide a holistic approach to healthcare that focuses not just on people’s physical health but also how mental and social factors affect them.

“It also means people in the area could access healthcare provision on one site in the local community with access to a broader range of community-based health services.

“In addition, there would be space for different health and care teams to be located together to make sure services are more joined up in a patient friendly environment with modern facilities fit for the 21st century.”

Brochures will be made available, which have space for people to leave written feedback.

For more information, visit www.fyldeandwyreccg.nhs.uk/derbyroad

To request a brochure, email communications@fyldeandwyreccg.nhs.uk or call 01253 955420