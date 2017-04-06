GP practice faces being shut down

A Preston GP surgery has been ordered to improve or it will be closed down.

Dr Khin Thanda’s surgery at Avenham Health Centre, which is also known as Avenham Lane Practice, has been deemed inadequate in all aspects of a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection and placed into special measures.

The surgery, which has around 3,200 patients, is run by a single GP, supported b y a long-term locum.

Key problems highlighted include:

- On the day of the inspection, “staff spoke about patients in a derogatory manner and lacked empathy”.

- The oxygen cylinder for use in emergencies was empty, when records indicated that it was safe and ready for use

- Cleaning standards fell below those expected

- Safeguarding processes were not embedded.

- All required recruitment checks were not in place.

- An extended hours service was not offered and some calls from patients to a mobile phone service were not picked up.

- A&E attendances for patients from the practice were “significantly high”. For the period November 2015 to October 2016, 30 per cent of the practice population attended.

However, it was also noted that “clinical staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care and treatment” and patient feedback showed positive comments.

Inspectors also saw staff maintained patient and information confidentiality, and there was a leadership structure in place.

Recommendations have been made on how to improve. The service will be kept under review and inspected again within six months. If insufficient improvements have been made, the CQC could takes steps to cancel registration.

Nobody from the practice was available to comment.