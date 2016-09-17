Gas engineer Lewis shed eight stone in just 20 weeks, with the help of a gruelling new fitness regime

SELF-confessed “fat lad” Lewis Ashworth admits he has tried every diet in the book . . . and failed the lot.

But a desperate call to his local fitness centre changed his life and saw him shed eight stone in just 20 weeks.

“The transformation has been amazing,” said the 28-year-old white van man from Lostock Hall who confesses he has swallowed far too many takeaways, bacon butties and pies in his time. “What those guys have done for me is practically a miracle. I can’t thank them enough.”

Lewis was set a tough six-week challenge by staff at Smart Fitness in Bamber Bridge. Now he has dropped from almost 24 stone to 15st 10lbs in five months of diet plans and exercise classes. And the commercial gas engineer says his weight loss programme is still a work in progress.

“Nothing has worked for me in the past,” he said at home in Highfield Avenue. “I’ve tried everything and always seemed to fall off the wagon after a while and start eating again.

“I was six weeks into a diet plan recommended to me and it was grinding to a halt. So in desperation I went to see them at Smart Fitness, explained the situation and they set me a six-week challenge which included PT sessions, a personal trainer, a diet plan and an app for my iPad to help me along.

“I was one of the biggest customers. But since I joined a lot of people have seen my results and been impressed.”

Lewis is now able to play more with his children and says life has improved all round.

“I have always been known as the fat lad,” he said. “All through my childhood I was mocked and bullied. But I finally feel I’m getting somewhere. It has taken a total lifestyle change, but it’s working.”