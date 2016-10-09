Dads dress up for 5k

CHARITY fund-raisers took part in a drag race with a difference.

For scores of chaps took part in the ‘men-only’ event for Derian House Children’s Hospice – albeit dressed as women.

Dames on the Run 5k race for men dressed as women and pantomime dames in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice. The race around Astley Park in Chorley was officially started by actress Sherrie Hewson. Sherrie Hewson with cast members from Snow White at Christ Church, Charnock Richard.

They were Dames on the Run to support the ‘Derian Dads’ at the hospice.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “We decided to stage a ‘men only’ event in support of all the Derian Dads who do so much to hold their family together in the face of their child’s devastating illness, and against overwhelming odds.

“What could be more fun than a whole bunch of men dressed as women, getting together with mates, having a laugh and raising vital funds.”

Throwing away their inhibitions – as well as their trousers – the men took part in a 5k run.

