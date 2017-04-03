Crew working at the car wash

Cars were made to sparkle and shine as firefighters put their hoses to another good use - to wash cars for charity.

The crew at Preston Fire Station held the charity car wash to raise funds for The Firefighters’ Charity as the city’s residents queued up to have their car given the once over.

Car wash at Preston Fire Station in aid of the Firefighters Charity

The Firefighters Charity is the leading provider of services that enhance quality of life for serving and retired fire service personnel and their families.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We often do these kind of car washes to help raise funds for The Firefighters charity.

“The event went really well and we raised a good amount for the charity although the total has not been finalised yet.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along and supported us on a brilliant sunny day.”