Ariana Grande visits young fans in hospital

Ariana Grande has visited young fans injured in the Manchester terror attack in hospital.

The US pop star shared a picture of herself and a youngster in her hospital bed with her 107 million Instagram followers, captioned simply with a heart.

The post received more than 900,000 likes in the first hour of being uploaded, with comments including “amazing human”, “you are so cute to all these people”, and “you have my admiration”.

Other pictures from her visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital show her hugging youngsters on the ward, with one father left in tears by the visit.

It comes ahead of Grande’s all-star benefit concert on Sunday, less than two weeks after a suicide bombing at her gig in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several photos of Grande and the youngster on Facebook.

He wrote: “This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. when your daughter asks after her 2nd operation is ariana ok?

“So happy she came i could burst! Never seen jaden so happy! Even cried again myself.”

The singer was also photographed with nurses at the hospital and dozens of other patients including 14-year-old Evie Mills, who was visited by the Queen in the same hospital days after the attack.

Tasha Hough shared two more photos of Jaden, adding: “I think she’s a little star struck. No1 deserves this more than her. That smile! And what a lovely girl Ariana Grande is.”

Grande arrived back in the UK on Friday morning ahead of the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday.

Musicians including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus will join her for the event which is raising funds for victims and their families.

Her hospital visit comes as police investigating the suicide bombing seized a car which they say could be “significant” to the investigation.

Greater Manchester Police said inquiries concerning the white Nissan Micra, found at Devell House, Rusholme, were continuing.