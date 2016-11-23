£750,000 windfall for experimental medical work

The Trust which runs the Royal Preston and Chorley Hospitals has been awarded £750,000 to carry out experimental medicine research.

The Clinical Research Facility (CRF) at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals were successful in their their application for funding from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Over five years, in partnership with Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and Lancaster University, the funding package will be used to support the delivery of experimental medicine for participants across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Karen Partington, chief executive at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust said: “This is amazing news.

“Leading research programmes is an important priority for us in delivering excellent care, as they help to improve health outcomes for everyone and bring the latest medicines and treatments to patients in Lancashire and South Cumbria.

“I’m incredibly proud of our research team’s achievements and can’t wait to see what progress they make as a result of this invaluable opportunity.”

Gemma Whiteley, head of research and innovation at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust, said: “Being designated an NIHR CRF as a result of receiving this funding is a huge achievement for the region, opening up opportunities for our population to have access to more high quality clinical trials in a safe and comfortable environment.”

Heather Tierney Moore, Lancashire Care Chief Executive, said she was “absolutely delighted”, adding: “At Lancashire Care, we are committed to improving outcomes for the people that use our services through research activity, and this status and associated funding will enable us to further build on the activity that we already undertake in line with the mission of the NIHR.”