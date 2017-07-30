Health worker from Preston's Heartbeat takes on the largest triathlon in the world

Always willing to raise funds for Heartbeat, the charity’s health development officer has competed in the largest triathlon in the world.

Sian Percival-Edwards, 38, endured a 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run during the AJ Bell Triathlon in partnership with TSB.

The event saw more than 100 TSB partners and 30 representatives from the bank’s local charity partners across Britain attempt to Beat The Boss - TSB CEO Paul Pester - and raise as much money as possible for their chosen charities.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Sian took the mantle on behalf of Heartbeat.

Sian, who completed the tough Olympic course in an amazing two hours and 56 minutes, said: "Every year, Paul Pester, CEO of TSB, throws down the gauntlet to the bank’s partners by challenging them to beat him the London Triathlon. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who took time to wish me luck and to also sponsor me. I managed to raise more than £550, so I am hoping to use the money specifically for a piece of equipment for one of the Heartbeat gyms.”

Lisa Riding Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “On behalf of all of us here at Heartbeat I would like to thank Sian for her amazing efforts in this challenge and for raising this wonderful amount in aid of Heartbeat. Sian was just the person to take on the challenge from our corporate partner TSB.”

To take part in a sponsored event in aid of Heartbeat or if you are interested in becoming a corporate partner call 01772 717147 or email lisa.riding@heartbeat-nwcc.org

