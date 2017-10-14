Head issues 'stranger danger' warning after attempted abduction

A headteacher has written to parents after a man attempted to lure a schoolgirl into a car in Lancashire.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 12 in Astley Village, Chorley.

Parents and pupils at Buckshaw Primary School have been warned to be "conscious and vigilant" by head Karen Stephens.

A letter addressed to parents of year five and six children reads: "Last night a girl from our school was spoken to by a young man in a black car, who tried twice to lure her into his car for a lift.

"This girl did the right thing by ignoring him and going straight home to tell her mum, who equally did the right thing in phoning the police."

Ms Stephens added students had been spoken to about "stranger danger" and "about keeping safe by not being alone" when walking home from school.

The letter reads: "The police are taking this incident very seriously."