Have your say over city shopfronts

Take pride in your shopfronts.

That’s the message to store owners from Preston City Council – and the public are being invited to say what they think.

A consultation on how the frontage of shops in the city centre can be improved is now under way and will run until August 7.

The 15-page document outlines the types of shopfront displays the city council is keen to see in Preston – and those it prefers not to.

Stylish signs are being encouraged in preference to cheap plastic frontages.

The council document highlights French Connection, Bruccianis and Ham and Jam cafe as examples of good fronts, but the survey gives the public, and shopkeepers, the chance to have their say.

The guidance would potentially be a key factor in the council’s decision-making process over planning applications relating to changes of use or new signs being placed by business owners.

The draft guidance and survey can be found at http://www.preston.gov.uk/yourservices/planning/planning-policy/planning-consultation/preston-shopfront-design-guide-consultation/