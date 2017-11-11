Have a go......at your family history

Why: Interesting or not our ancestors hold a wealth of stories that can be honoured and captured through research. It is a way of preserving family stories for generations and for some a way of bringing families back togetherand looking at your family’s past, you might be surprised at what looks back at you

How it works: Tracing your family tree can be a time-consuming hobby but also rewarding. It’s best to start with yourself and work backwards, finding proof that connects each generation together.Through public records you can find evidence in birth certificates, marriage certificates and Wills; talking to people and writing to relatives could also provide clues and ultimately your detective work could take you anywhere from local graveyards and memorials to record offices abroad.

A Generic Photo of a young child with her grandparents. See PA Feature FAMILY Grandparents. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FAMILY Grandparents.

Benefits: Family research can give a better sense of identity as well as great pride in your work and a greater understanding of history.