Have a go at... Pottery

The craft of making ceramic material into pots or potterywares using mud.

Why: Creating pottery is a great family activity and you get to keep your masterpiece which will serve as a lasting memory.

How it works: Pottery can be shaped by a range of methods that include hand-building, or an electric-powered potter’s wheel. Once dry it can be painted and glazed. A wide variety of items can be made, including vases, plates and cups.

Benefits: Clay can captivate interest for hours, and it has a calming effect. Being able to fully focus something helps the mind relax and expand, which will help you focus in other areas of life as well. The movement of making pottery is gentle yet strengthening to the hands, wrists, and arms. This can be beneficial to those prone to arthritis in the hands, as it promotes joint movement and dexterity. Pottery helps you to express your creativity - it’s a good way for people of all ages to explore the things they can do.

Give it a try at:

Fired 4 U, Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale: Children and adults sit together whilst painting pottery items during the day. Adults evening classes run on a Wednesday twice a month from 7-9.30pm. Advance booking essential the day before.

The Alabaster Jar, Pall Mall, Chorley: Families can drop in during the day. Adult classes run once a month - the next one is Wednesday July 26, People can come anytime from 6pm until 9pm. Last entry 8.30pm. To book call 01257 274 690.

Potters Barn, Ribchester: There is no need to book unless you’re a group of over five. There are so many different pieces to choose from, plus lots of stencils and sponges to help you to create your masterpiece. Open seven days a week from 10am.

The Crafty Potter, Heskin Farmers Market and Craft Centre: Wheel experience or wheel drop-in Wednesdays, Fridays and weekends 10am-3pm; modelling class Saturdays 10.30am-12.30pm. £15. Or drop in for foam clay or glass painting.