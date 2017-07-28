Have a go at... Metafit

Have your say

A 30 minute workout including a series of body-weight exercises with interval style training.

Why: Metafit produces incredible results in a short space of time

How it works: Metafit is a high intensity workout designed to keep your body burning calories long after your training session is complete.

Designed by a former marine, this is a class you can be sure to push your limits in.

It is only thirty minutes long, but you will train hard the entire time. It is suitable for everyone and you can adjust the exercises to suit your own abilities.

Benefits: The workout is extremely effective at burning fat as your body is forced to consume those excess calories to meet the demands of the workout. You’re likely to see a huge improvement in cardio as well. It’s a full-body workout, broken down into achievable half-hour workouts. It’s also perfect for people on a busy schedule who don’t want to neglect their health.

Give it a go at...

Preston Metafit: Queens Drive Primary School, Blackbull Lane, Fulwood Tuesday 7.30 until 8pm and Thursday 6.15 until 6.45pm

Sessions are £3 or you can purchase a 10 session pass for £25.

Leyland Leisure Centre: Mondays and Wednesdays 5.30pm.

Fulwood Leisure Centre: Mondays 7.10pm; Tuesdays 9.30am; Wednesdays 5.30pm and 7.25pm; Thursdays 9.30pm and 5.30pm; Sundays 8.30pm and 10.30am.

Garstang YMCA: Based in Windsor Road. Thursdays 6.30pm; Saturdays 8.30am. Must be a member