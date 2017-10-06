Have a go at... BodyPump

An exercise started originally in New Zealand by Les Mills in 1991 using barbells and adjustable weights to tone and condition muscles whilst raising metabolic rate for rapid fat burning.

Why: With professional instructors and a whole class around you, as well as motivational music to work out along to, BodyPump aims to be a fun and energetic workout.

How it works: You will perform a 45-60 minute long workout with a class of people whilst timing repetitions to music mix tapes. Your BodyPump instructor will take you through a warm up with light weights initially to get you ready for the intense workout. You then complete an intense muscle and cardio workout using a barbell. Each of the major muscle groups are worked in turn including chest, back, shoulders and abdominals. This ensures maximum calorie burn and toning as it hits every area of your body.

Classes finish with a cool down and stretch.

Benefits: With classes lasting 45 to 60 minutes there is ample time to burn serious calories, which will result in weight loss.

Give it a go at...

Fulwood Leisure Centre: Mondays 6.45am; 10.35am; 6.05pm; Wednesdays noon until 1pm; Thursdays 6.45am Friday 6.15pm; Saturday 9.15am

Leyland Leisure Centre: Mondays 9.15am; Thursdays 10am; and Saturdays 9am.

All Seasons Leisure Centre, Chorley: Tuesdays 6pm; Wednesdays 9.30am; Thursdays 6pm.

Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre: BodyPump virtual (no instructor - an audio visual screen) - Mondays 6.15am and 10.35; Tuesdays 6.15am; Wednesdays 9.30am; Thursdays 6.15am, 11.45am and 2pm; Fridays 9.15am and 6pm.