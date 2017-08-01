Harry’s amazing feats at Transplant Games

A seven- year-old whose new kidney has given him a fresh lease of life has spent the weekend competing in the British Transplant Games in Scotland.

Harrison Roach, from Chorley, was born with very rare genetic disease affecting the growth and development of his kidneys and liver.

It was not until two years ago that Harrison was able to have a transplant and he was thrilled to be taking part in this year’s games in North Lanarkshire.

His dad Michael said: “He had a fab time. He completed in the 3k which for Harry, who couldn’t walk after his operation was amazing. He didn’t win a medal for any of the competitions but we saw a real progression in him from last year. Also he’s met lot of new people who I’m sure will be friends for life.”

Harrison, who drove up to North Lanarkshire for the games with his parents Melanie and Michael, took part in the 50-metre sprint, long jump, ball throw, obstacle course and the 3k run.

Auto Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease or ARPKD meant that both of Harrison’s kidneys were extremely enlarged at birth and covered in cysts, affecting the way in which they functioned. At just eight months old Harrison had to have his left kidney removed and in 2014 his remaining kidney failed. Harrison was quickly put on dialysis until a new kidney and liver could be found.

On March 17, 2015, the Roachs received the call to say that a kidney and liver had been found. The combined transplant was done in Birmingham that evening. “The transplant was a complete success and now Harrison has a new found life,” said Melanie.