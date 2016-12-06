Harris is Open for showcase of talent

The artistic talents of Preston residents have gone on show at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery.

The Harris Open exhibition runs until January 7 and features a wide range of drawings, photographs, ceramics, sculptures and embroidery created by people who live within a five mile radius of the city centre.

Photo Neil Cross Harris Open exhibition

“We’ve got everything from professionals to amateurs and work by children”, said Hilary Machell, interim Harris manager.

“There really is something for everyone, we’ve been really pleased with the response.”

The exhibition, which expands every year, takes up space on the top three floors of the gallery.

Hilary added: “It’s always popular, but this year there’s been lots and lots of social media comments, with artists interacting with people about their work.

“The opening night was the best attended we’ve ever had and we’ve had lots of positive comments.

“It’s free to attend, so you can come and go as much as you like and it’s a nice break if you’re in Preston doing your Christmas shopping.”

Some pieces of work by artists are also on sale.

Prizes have already been given to artists whose work most impressed judges.

First prize in the adult category was Stephen Carter for Preston, Our City Your City, with Norman Long second with Another day at the circus and David Harrison Scott third with Blackpool Central Pier.

In the Under 16s section, Jakub Rembacz came first with Yin Yang, Seth Nisbet was second with Cretaceous Montana, and third place went to Bridget Clayton Smith for Fallen.

This year the Harris is also highlighting the work of community group The Foxton Centre which has worked closely with the Harris over the past year, in a complementary exhibition of photographs of Preston on the Harris stairway.

The photos were taken by local people, including users of The Foxton Centre, with disposable cameras distributed over the summer.

Entrance is free of charge, but organisers are asking for voluntary donations to the charity, the Friends of the Harris, who support a wide range of the Harris’ work including helping local artists.