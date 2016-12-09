Hark the herald - it’s time for Carols by Candlelight

The Vicar of Preston would love there to be no room at the Minster when Preston celebrates Christmas with the annual Evening Post Carols By Candlelight service on Tuesday.

“Let’s pack the place to the rafters,” said Fr Timothy Lipscomb as he looked forward to one of the most popular events on the church calendar. We always seem to get a good turnout. Last year around 500 people came along and most years it is equally well attended.

“It is a great opportunity for the whole of the community to come together.”

This year the service starts at 7pm and will feature a performance from Preston-based choir The Company of Voyces.

Former BBC Young Chorister of the Year Louisa Stirland will also appear, along with the children of Eldon Primary School in the city.

This year the service is in aid of Citizens UK, a charity which, amongst other things, works with child refugees from Syria.

“Some of these children, who are on their own, have come to this part of Lancashire, including Preston and we must make those children welcome,” added Fr Timothy.

“The annual Evening Post Carols by Candlelight service is incredibly popular and it was amazing last year how many people of different nationalities and cultures came together to take part.

“I think people tend to live rather separate lives these days, so it’s so pleasing that communities can come together like this and people from all walks of life can meet in God’s house to have a good sing, listen to some beautiful carols and experience something you certainly can’t buy.

“This is something that people have always looked forward to.”

Post editor Gillian Parkinson said: “This is always a really enjoyable evening, which is one of the highlights of the calendar. It’s a chance for Post readers from all parts of the area to come together to enjoy some wonderful Christmas music and sing traditional carols in the fantastic setting of the Minster.

“We hope that as many of you as possible will join us on Tuesday for the service and afterwards for a cup of tea and a mince pie, kindly provided by Tesco Express.”