Happy diamond wedding anniversary Bryan and Dorothy Waterworth

Bryan and Dorothy Waterworth are still in as much love today as they were 60 years ago when they got wed.

The couple met whilst dancing at Preston’s public hall in 1956 and they married a year later at Preston Parish Church. They enjoyed their honeymoon in Blackpool.

Bryan, 82, said: “I fell in love with her eyes.”

They moved in with Dorothy’s parents in Ribbleton, before they set up home in Lostock Hall. Bryan worked as an engineer at British Aerospace and Dorothy, now 84, was a carer.

They have two children and two grandchildren.

Dorothy moved to Alston View Nursing and Residential Home, in Longridge, two years ago, after being diagnosed with dementia. Bryan, who lives nearby in the same village, visits every other day.

Close family joined them at the nursing home to mark their diamond anniversary.

Bryan said: “Sixty years is a long time. We have had our ups and downs but it is a good marriage. Sadly Dorothy has been poorly for quite a long time and I was nursing her for a while until she moved to the home. It is sad but I visit every other day. She is a little love.

“We were delighted with our telegram from the Queen.”