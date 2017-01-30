Happy 100th birthday Reginald Stevens

With father and son Reginald and Richard Stevens celebrating their birthday on the same day, there was one more reason to celebrate this year, as Reginald turned 100.

Family and friends gathered at Longton Nursing Home to wish Reginald many happy returns. He was also joined by South Ribble Mayor, Coun Linda Woollard, as well as staff who have got to know him over the years.

Richard and Reginald Stevens

He was also entertained by dancers who performed a Cuban Tango dance sequence.

Reginald grew up in Derby and joined the RAF in Wiltshire during the Second World War. He married his sweetheart Kathleen in 1941 and after the war he became an architect.

He relocated to Preston in 1965 and joined Preston Building Design Partnership.

He moved to the nursing site from his own home in New Longton two-and-a-half years ago, where he has made many friends.

Reginald Stevens with his family and friends

His son, Richard, who celebrated his 74th birthday on the same day, said: “It is lovely sharing the same birthday, although over the years it has had its drawbacks. He used to get my birthday cards as the envelopes had the initials ‘R Stevens.’ We would fight over who gets the cards.

“We are all thrilled my dad has reached 100. He is still mentally alert. He is not like an old man at all.

“He is less mobile now as he broke his leg a few years ago.

“We organised a party at Longton Nursing Home for him, which was a surprise.

Reginald Stevens with staff at Longton Nursing Home

“It was great to see the Mayor, Coun Linda Woollard and we also had Cuban dancers doing the Tango. It was a great party.”

Reginald enjoyed a bit of nostalgia as the room was filled with old photos of himself and he also had a cake.

He was delighted with his letter and birthday card from the Queen.