Halo Connect in Preston supports tot with cancer

A generous Preston telecoms business has made a valuable £1,500 contribution to a young boy’s bid to receive lifesaving cancer treatment in America.

Staff at Halo Connect, near Preston Docks, pledged to support the family of two-year-old Dylan Alcock, from Staffordshire, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour just over a month ago.

Following neurosurgery at Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool, it was recommended he travel to America to receive ground-breaking focal proton radiotherapy treatment, which isn’t yet available in the UK.

Mum Anna Alcock said: “Dylan has always been a very healthy little boy, until he started complaining of a bad back and temperature, waking up in the night because of it. He was diagnosed with early set tonsillitis but after a week on antibiotics he was still in pain and lethargic.

“After several visits to the emergency doctors he was given an MRI which diagnosed the brain tumour. Some people say that when you receive this kind of news your world stops, ours just started spinning, but as parents we didn’t have time to fall apart, because now it all became about the fight to keep our little boy alive.

“After hearing about the treatment in America, Dylan’s Auntie set up a fund-raising page and we are so grateful to the many individuals and organisations who have helped us to exceed our target and enabled us to access the three-month treatment trial. Dylan’s dad Karl and I are deeply touched by everyone’s generosity and kindness and for putting so much effort into fund-raising at such a difficult time for our family.”

Halo Connect managing director Jonathan Walker said: “We were all moved by Dylan’s story and wanted to do what we could to ensure he received the best possible treatment in his pledge to be cancer free. We would like to wish Dylan and his family all the best for their journey to America and look forward to hearing good news about his condition at the end of his treatment.”

To support Dylan visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-alcock