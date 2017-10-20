Halloween events in Lancaster, Morecambe and beyond.

Things that go bump in the night may arrive very soon.

From pumpkin carving, lantern making, ghoulish parities and live music, there’s plenty going on in the run up to Halloween next Tuesday.

Lancaster Castle.

LANCASTER:

At a Lancaster pub guided tours will take place which allows walkers to view the city in a darker light.

The Merchants will host Lancaster Terror Talks from October 30 to November 1, 6pm-11pm.

You can walk the streets that tell tales of witches, ghosts and murder.

Tickets for adults cost £10, and under 18s cost £8 on 07843394137 or at the pub on Castle Hill.

Also in Lancaster a Ska Halloween themed night takes place on Saturday October 28.

From 7pm-2am Ellel Village Hall will welcome visitors for the Ska-lloween event, organised by Manchester Ska Foundation.

DJ Caz Matthews will take visitors back to the 80s.

Minimum age for the event is 16-years-old.

Tickets cost £10 on the door or call 07771 327 561.

An annual Halloween fancy dress ball takes place at Wyreside Lakes in Lancaster on Saturday October 28 from 7.30pm-11.45pm, Sunnyside Farm, Bay Horse.

There will be a pumpkin carving competition, apple bobbing, children’s games and also cash prizes to be won for the best fancy dress in children and adult categories.

Entry price is free and there are no age restrictions.

Meanwhile there’s a host of events taking place at Lancaster Maritime Museum.

On Monday October 30, Ghostly Galleons takes place where you can create your own scary pirate ship full of ghosts and ghouls.

Tuesday October 31 sees The Witches – find out from Roald Dahl how to spot a witch and make a witches hat for Halloween.

On Wednesday November 1 – Beastly Baddies – using all of the Roald Dahl baddies as inspiration, invent your own Halloween baddie.

Admission for adults £3, concessions £2, children and local adults free admission.

Workshops - £1 per child.

Museum opening times, daily 10am–4pm during half term.

Workshop times, 11am–3pm, please ring 01524 382264 for further details and to book onto a session.

MORECAMBE:

In Morecambe there is a Halloween Spooktacular at the Festival Market during half-term week (October 25-30) from 9am-4pm.

There will be pumpkin carving and even a pumpkin parade at the Central Drive venue.

Children can take part in a ghost hunt or visit the market’s very own haunted house - if they dare.

The event is free but activity charges may apply.

At the Morecambe Winter Gardens there is a Halloween ghost hunt on Friday October 27 from 10pm-4am.

During your night at Morecambe Winter Gardens will you experience the evil side of the theatre which is said to be present?

Are you ready to enter its doors to find out?

The theatre was visited by Most Haunted Live in 2008 and the location has become a favourite of serious paranormal groups due to the intensity of the activity experienced here.

There are a limited number of tickets left, costing £55 on 07837 845912 or call the Winter Gardens box office on 01524 409009.

Halloween party Zombieville returns to the Morecambe Winter Gardens on Friday October 27 from 4pm-7pm.

DJ Sean Dredd will be playing party tracks and the Zombiettes Cheerleaders will be performing dance routines.

‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ from Pirates of the Caribbean and ‘Merida’ from Disney’s Brave will make an appearance.

Sophie Butler Dance Academy dancers and singers Katie Clark and CJ also form part of the line-up.

There will also be hot horror dogs, spooky sweets and soft drinks.

Tickets cost £5 for children (open to all ages), adults go free. For more call Kalimba Events on 07771 692 626.

GARSTANG:

A children’s Halloween disco takes place at Kirkland Memorial Hall, Garstang on Friday October 27, from 6pm-8pm.

The disco is an under 11s party in aid of Garstang Christmas Lights.

Tickets cost £2.50 per child and adults go free.

Tickets available from Sweets and Printmob on Bridge Street, Garstang – all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat at Old Holly Farm in Garstang.

The farm is teaming up with Just Imagine NW to host a Harry Potter trail on Saturday October 28.

Each experience trail lasts for 45 minutes and includes:

*Begin in the Witchcraft & Wizardry Classroom – meet your new professor for Potions Class.

*Then follow the trail to the Enchanted Hut for your Wand Workshop – this includes a wand momento and certificate to take home.

*Finish at the Spooky Stable for broomstick training.

Organisers have said please prepare for short outdoor walks between classes with waterproofs and wellies.

Tickets cost £8 per child and adults go free - include access to the farm.

The farm will only accept 20 children per time slot so book early to avoid disappointment.

For times call 01524 791200.

HALTON:

Meanwhile local amateur group Ad Hoc Theatre Company return to The Centre at Halton with a production of the hit comedy ‘The 39 Steps’ on Saturday October 28.

Four actors play all the roles in this stage version of the Alfred Hitchcock thriller.

A bar will be available on the evening, doors open at 7pm.

Tickets £8 available from the Centre or online at adhoctc.com.

If you want to travel further afield Brockholes Nature Reserve is showcasing a Halloween Xplorer Challenge from Saturday October 28 to Sunday November 5, Monday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Tickets cost £3 on the door.

Brockholes Nature Reserve is located off Junction 31 on the M6.

CARNFORTH:

Cinderbarrow miniature railway ghost trains take place at Tarn Lane, Yealand Redmayne, in Carnforth.

The Halloween night includes ghost trains running through the spooky grounds, from 5.30pm until 8.30pm on Tuesday October 31.

Call 01524 781767 for more.

In Craven a host of horrifying treats await.

Thornton Hall Country Park, on Church Road, is putting on spooky activities including a scary maze, pumpkin carving and freaky face painting.

Critters 2 You takes place on Thursday 26, Friday 27, Monday 30 and Tuesday October 31.

Ghost Train takes place on Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29.

Events run from 10am-4pm.

Normal admission applies – up to £6.50.

Call 01282 841148 for more.

Lakeland Wildlife Oasis in Milnthorpe is inviting families to ‘Trick and Treat yourself’ with Halloween-tastic events inclusive with standard admission every day from October 24 to October 31.

More on 015395 63027.

If we have missed any Halloween events then please let us know and email our reporter Gemma via gemma.sherlock@jpress.co.uk or call 01524 385 932.