Gym owners aim to muscle in on business park

Plans have been launched to open a new low-cost gym in the heart of north Preston’s employment area.

Aspire Gyms Limited, which already operates at Chorley Business and Technology Centre, want to open a facility in a vacant warehouse next to the JTF store in Pittman Way, Fulwood.

Aspire Gyms director Peter Guy said: “It would be a bit different to what’s around at the moment. It would be a high-end fitness club, with the same variety of classes and equipment as the likes of Virgin and David Lloyd, but at a low-cost.

“It wouldn’t be a budget gym, it would be low-cost. You will still get the nice changing areas and lockers.”

Mr Guy said membership costs would be around £19.99 a month, achieved by not installing a swimming pool, steam room or sauna, which are expensive to build and maintain.

A design and access statement provided to Preston Council states the intention is to utilise the building with no major alterations or amendments to the external areas, apart from additional parking spaces and the use of obscure window film.

It is proposed there would be seperate access for the gym and JTF next door.

Mr Guy added: “Although we’re at an early stage in terms of planning applications, we see this as an exciting site, close to a lot of businesses and homes.

“We would look to replicate our achievements in Chorley. That’s been running for four years and has been really successful.”

A final decision will be made by planning bosses at Preston Council in coming weeks.