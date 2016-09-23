Guides live it up at celebration event

Girlguiding members celebrated 100 years of The Senior Section, at a unique event called LiveItUp!

The girls, from Preston and Garstang, joined more than 400 young women from across the North West at the all-day event which focused on social action and celebration.

They took part in a number of different projects in and around Liverpool, including hosting activity days and performing property maintenance and conservation projects, aiming to make a positive change to the local community.

At the end of the day, the members came together to celebrate the centenary at entertainment venue, Camp and Furnace.

The girls enjoyed live music, local bands, and street food.

Hannah Lawrenson, 17, from Garstang, said: “I had an amazing time at LiveItUp! The after party was incredible, but my favourite part was the social action project. It was really rewarding.”

Julie Bell, the region chief commissioner, said: “LiveItUp has been a truly inspirational, action-packed and fun-filled day. Social action has been at the heart of Girlguiding for the last 100 years, so this is a really great way to celebrate our centenary.”

A special panel of Senior Section members have worked alongside adult volunteers to organise this event. They have been involved at every stage of the planning, from consulting widely with other Senior Section members to making decisions on everything from event design and activities to logistics.

Open to all girls and young women aged 14 to 25, The Senior Section offers a host of amazing opportunities to older girls in guiding, from international travel and adventure to advocacy and leadership skills.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, visit http://www.girlguiding.org.uk/joinus