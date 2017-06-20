Guide to Armed Forces Day celebrations

Flags are flying high this week in a mark of respect to our Armed Forces.

Morecambe, Lancaster and Carnforth began celebrations early in flag raising ceremonies at the town halls ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 24.

Veterans, VIPs and schoolchildren take part in a flag raising ceremony for Armed Forces Week at Morecambe Town Hall

Veterans, serving personnel, residents, cadets and school children gathered at Morecambe Town Hall for the ceremony and parade yesterday.

Deputy Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Stuart Bateson made a short speech to the crowd.

“We fly these flags with pride to show our gratitude for everyone who has served, is serving and will serve in our armed forces,” said the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Mace, who presided over the Lancaster flag.

Morecambe will hold Armed Forces Day events on Sunday June 25, from 10am-5pm, which has been organised by the Submariners’ Association.

The day will start with a parade from the old Central Pier fore-bay to the Arena, the area near to the memorial, where a drumhead service will take place.

Anyone wishing to join this parade should be in position no later than 10.15am.

The Winter Gardens will hold indoor displays and on the seafront opposite there will be vintage vehicles and military stands.

Morecambe Heritage Centre will be also be running their exhibition on the First World War.

The parachute drop of the Ospreys sky-dive display team will take place later in the afternoon, weather depending.

A veterans’ lounge will operate in the Station Pub at Morecambe where free refreshments will be on offer, the tea rooms at the Winter Gardens will also be open.

From 3.30pm-4pm there will be a raffle draw in the Winter Gardens.

From 4pm-4.15pm there will be a parachute display.

From 4pm-4.30pm there will be preparations for Beat the Retreat.

From 4.30pm-5pm, Beat the Retreat will be held at the Arena.

Armed Forces Day celebrations will also take place in Lancaster at Market Square and Lancaster Castle on Saturday June 24.

From 10am-4pm the castle will welcome bands from the Army Cadet Force and Sea Cadet Corps.

Historic vehicles, equipment, military and 1940s period interest stands will be on display. There will be music from Lancaster City Brass Band and the High Society Jazz Band.

From 11am there will be tours of the Reigmental Chapel in the Priory Church, leaving from the castle forecourt.

From 12noon there will be a walk and talk led by acrhaeologist Jason Wood, exploring the work from the Beyond the Castle project.

Local bus company Stagecoach is offering free transport to and from both events to those in uniforms or with a veterans badge. Raffle tickets, £1, will be on sale at both for the “Heroes Prize Draw” which will be drawn at 3.30pm on Sunday in front of the Winter Gardens.

Proceeds go to Combat Stress and BLESMA (the British Limbless Ex-Servicemen’s Association).