Guests get in spirit for fright night

The Wheatsheaf Pub in Preston opened their doors to some rather scary punters for a creepy carnival inspired party night.

The venue in Water Lane was packed with ghouls, witches, zombies and clowns, whilst strewn with cobwebs and adorned with striking features for the annual Halloween bash.

Pictures: Dave Connors The annual Halloween bash at the Wheatsheaf Pub in Water Lane

Patrons were urged to dress-up to impress for a chance to win prizes in the ‘best fancy dress’ competition and there was entertainment throughout the evening, as well as free food and lots of quality ale.

Landlord and landlady, Brian and Liz Luxton, took over the running of the pub seven years ago and have held Halloween parties each year since, even winning the Amber Taverns competition for best dressed pub two years in a row. Liz said this year was the biggest and best yet.

She said: “We do something like this every year.

“We decorated the pub with a scary carnival theme and had all the staff dressed as clowns.

“There was a fancy dress competition, a live band, a DJ and free hot dog sausages; we even made a ghost train out in the beer garden.”

The night included entertainment from band, Area 51, DJ Paul Bradley spinning the decks and the Anthony Joshua fight shown live.

The couple say they have seen a complete turnaround in the pub in the last few years and owe part of the success to the entertainment programme they introduced each weekend.

Liz added: “We have live bands and a DJ every weekend; we show a lot of live sport and we really go all out with our themed evenings and events.

“A few weeks back we had Stephen Bayliss perform for us and we’ve also had A Touch of Elvis too.”

Back in September the enthusiastic licensees held a Caribbean themed day which saw the beer garden transformed into a real festival of colour, with a live steel band performing and people urged to dress in their best reggae and Caribbean get-ups.

The Wheatsheaf will continue to run nights like this throughout the year, the next one being at Christmas when Brian and Liz will transform the pub into a Winter Wonderland

For more information on bands, sport, themed nights and events, head to their Facebook page www.facebook.com/WheatsheafPubPreston