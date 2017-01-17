Guardian recommends things to do this week

Here is a list of what to look out for this week

Holocaust Memorial Service, Chorley, Saturday January 21

A special service will take place to remember victims of the Holocaust at the War Memorial in Astley Park, Chorley, on Saturday, at 10.45am.

Painting By Watercolours, Leyland, Saturday January 21

Chorley artist David Jaundrell is hosting a free Painting in Watercolours Art Demonstration at the South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre, Church Road, at 11am on Saturday. David paints in most media and his style is a visual element of the coast and countryside with an interesting contrast or composition that catches his eye. He produces watercolours, contemporary acrylics and unique collages.

Computer training, Chorley, Mondays and Tuesdays

Chorley Council is offering free beginners intranet training at Pikestone Court, Portsmouth Drive, on Mondays 10.30am to 12.30pm. Drop in digital support is at the council offices, Union Street, Tuesdays.

Moss Side Guided Ramble, Leyland, Thursday January 18

South Ribble Borough Council is supporting volunteers to lead free guided rambles of three to six miles (two to three hours). Start at 10am at the playing fields, Moss Side Way.

Charity Day, Leyland, Saturday January 21

A charity day will be held at Broadfield Arms, Leyland Lane, on Saturday in aid of Becky Simpson from 1pm. The event includes an owl display, musical entertainment, raffles, an auction and magic.