Guardian recommends things to do this week

Here is our guide of upcoming events this week

Photographic exhibition, Leyland, Saturday December 17

South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre is hosting the 21st Leyland Invitation Photographic Exhibition. The display is organised by Leyland Photography Society volunteers. The exhibition runs until and including December 23 and is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10am to 4pm, Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.

Astley Hall Christmas Carols, Wednesday December 14, 5.45pm until 9pm.

Friends of Astley Hall host an evening of carols with The Bennett Singers. ​Tickets, at £7, are available by calling 07746 147 051. In aid of Hall conservation and cancer charities.

Wreath making walk in Brinscall Woods, Saturday December 17, 2pm to 4pm.

Families are invited to walk through Brinscall Woods and create a natural wreath. £15 per wreath (includes hot chocolate, mulled wine and mince pies). Book in advance via lizwebley@yahoo.co.uk

Origami for Christmas, South Ribble Museum And Exhibition Centre, Saturday December 17, 10.30am until 12.30pm.

Stephen Watson hosts a festive origami session. Families welcome to attend and make some festive decorations.

Twilight Tours, Hoghton Tower, December 13 to 16

Find out how Christmas was celebrated from 1565 onwards. The tour starts at 6pm with a glass of mulled wine and ends in the Banqueting Hall, at 9pm, with a festive tea. Tickets are £25. Call 01254 85 2986 to book.