Guardian recommends

Here is a list of fun things to look forward to this week

Chorley Winter Wonderland, until January 9

There is still time to revel in the magical wonderland at the Iron Market. It is open noon until 6pm Monday to Thursday; noon until 9pm on Fridays; 10am until 9pm on Saturday and 10am until 6pm on Sunday.

Tickets for a one-hour skating session can be purchased at the entrance to Chorley’s real ice rink and are £6 for adults; £3 for children; £15 for a family ticket.

Aladdin, Wellington Park, Leyland, Friday December 30

Aladdin will be performed by Say Two Productions at Wellington Park, Burlington Gardens, at 7pm. Tickets £12 adults, £8 children. To book call 01772 452361, email cesttous@btopenworld.com

New Year’s Eve Cruise, Hoghton, Saturday December 31

Celebrations start at 7.30pm when boarding from Canal Boat Cruises at Riley Green Marina. Includes a three-course dinner and a glass of bubbly. Tickets are £65. To book call 01254 202967.

Parkrun, Cuerden Valley, Saturday December 31

Runners can take part in a 5k run through Cuerden Valley Park. Starts at 9am. Free. People who have never registered before need to do so via www.parkrun.org.uk.

Hashtag Quiz, Old Leyland Gates, Leyland, from 8pm

Quiz Host Richard Porter presents a fast quiz/game show. Bring a Smartphone or Tablet to convert your phone or tablet into a virtual terminal/ keypad. The quiz takes place every Tuesday. Last entry is 8.30pm.

