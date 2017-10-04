Green light for Preston Western Distributor and link roads

Major new roads for north Preston were given planning approval today, despite an eleventh hour appeal by local residents.

The 4.3km Preston Western Distributor and the Cottam Link and East West Link roads were given the green light by the county council’s development control sub-committee after two hours of debate and discussion.

Part of plans for new Preston Western Distributor, Cottam Link and East West link roads, showing new motorway link to M55

They are regarded as vital arteries needed to serve existing and new developments planned for the Cottam, Lea and Bartle areas.

The routes, submitted by Preston and Fylde councils, will provide links to both the city and the M55. Two bridges, two viaducts and two underpasses will be built and the roads will cross popular cycle route the Guild Wheel at two points. Some public rights of way will have to be diverted.

Five members of the public asked councillors to think again about the impact of using rural and winding Tabley Lane as the main north-south route linked to the new East-West Link road.

But they failed to persuade the committee, despite warning of safety, noise, pollution and privacy problems.

Indicative map of part of new Preston Western Distributor road, Cottam and East West link roads

Mr Mike Dean, a resident for 30 years, said “It’s clearly unnecessary and unacceptable. To have Tabley lane as the north-south route will adversely affect the health and wellbeing of residents.”

The speakers argued that another road, Sandy Lane, was a better option.

County Coun Steve Holgate said their concerns should be heeded. But amendments to remove the Tabley Lane link from the plans and to remove proposed traffic lights intended to control traffic using Tabley Lane, were defeated.

A detailed report to councillors said the Guild Wheel t cycle route will not be directly affected where it runs by Savick Brook, except during construction when amenity value will be reduced. But on Sandyforth Lane where the Wheel route crosses the E-W Link Road a signal crossing point will be installed.

How the new Preston Western Distributor Road will cross Lea

The 30m wide Distributor Road will have a speed limit of 70mph.

.