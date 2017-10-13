'Great to have family and friends there'

Hurricane Irma might have put an end to a dream honeymoon in Florida, but for Andrew Kidd and David Moss, their wedding day was the start of the rest of their lives together.

Family and friends celebrate Andrew Kidd and David Moss' wedding day. Photos: Steve Pendrill Photography www.stevependrillphotography.com 07815 010426

The couple tied the knot at Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Club on September 9 and it was a very special day for them.

They had met online four years ago and for many of Andrew’s friends their wedding was the first time they had met David.

Andrew, 46, a skills and standards trainer, said: “The day was special for me because I had yet to come out as gay to most of my friends and family, and it was so nice to have so many of them there at the wedding giving me all their support and just being so happy for me and David. Being able to introduce David to all of my friends and family, many for the first time, was a great feeling, and many afterwards said how happy we both looked together.”

They met for the first time the day before Andrew’s 40th birthday at the Kingfisher pub in Kirkham and became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015.

David Moss and Andrew Kidd Photos: Steve Pendrill Photography www.stevependrillphotography.com 07815 010426

Their wedding ceremony took place in the Kirkland Suite of the hotel. The pianist played Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol while they walked down the aisle with their mums by their side. Andrew’s niece and nephew, Eleanor and Noah Kidd handed out sweets and during the signing of the register, the pianist played Can You Feel The Love Tonight by Elton John. Emilie Sandi’s Next to Me was played as they made their exit.

David, 55, who works at BAe Systems, said: “It was very special to me because this day was the day I was marrying a really special person in my life, I thought I would never meet someone but Andrew turned up with his charm, warm heart, cheeky grin and such a great personality. I could never have met such a better person to spend the rest of my life with than Andrew.” They have now booked a Mediterranean cruise next year.