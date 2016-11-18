Great ready for Saytr Play

Music fans have a chance to see upcoming band Saytr Play at an exciting gig at a Chorley pub.

Saytr Play, from Preston, will be playing at The White Hart, in Mealhouse Lane, on Thursday November 24.

They will be supported by Chorley/indie rock bands Aviso and Clean Break, as well as Ruth By The Window, who hail from Colne.

Promotions manager Niall Thomas, of Happy Events, said: “Saytr Play are an indie pop band that formed while all were students at UCLan.

“They have previously supported popular bands such as The Hoosiers and The Sunshine Underground while building a reputation for creating an unmatched live atmosphere.

“Influential indie music blog, The Indie Masterplan, has hotly tipped Saytr Play as their “ones to watch in 2016” and they have received similar praise from former Inspiral Carpets member and Radio X DJ Clint Boon.

Entry is free. Doors open at 8pm.

Their music is available at http://www.SaytrPlay.bandcamp.comand http://www.soundcloud.com/saytrplay

Concert information is available by visiting http://www.Facebook.com/happyeventsmusic