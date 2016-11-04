Great memories as host of former North End aces turn out for dinner

The Preston North End Former Players’ Association held their 19th annual dinner at Deepdale.

Lilywhites stars from down the years mixed with fans in the ever popular event.

Former PNE Cameraman George Hodgkinson and Andy Saville

There was a reunion of some of the 1995/96 Third Division title-winning squad to mark the 20th anniversary of that memorable campaign.

Manager Gary Peters was joined by Andy Saville – who scored 30 goals that season – skipper Ian Bryson, Allan Smart, Graeme Atkinson, Paul Sparrow, Neil McDonald and David Lucas.

Other players to attend included Alex Bruce, Mike Elwiss, Roy Tunks, Ricky Thomson, Graham Houston, Lee Ashcroft, Paul McKenna, Leo Gornall and Eric Jones.

Impressionist Kevin Connelly and comedian Lea Roberts provided the after-dinner entertainment.

From left, Entertainer Kevin Connolly, Comedian Lea Roberts and Compere Mike King

PNE Former Players, John Smith, Steve Elliott and Graham Houston