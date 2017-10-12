Great club effort for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Members at New Meadow Street Labour Club in Preston have raised more than £2,500 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation 20th Anniversary Appeal.

Club chairman Alan Walsaw and committee member Elaine Green organised a live afternoon of music and entertainment at the club for member and guests earlier this month to ‘help give back’ to the charity from which they have both benefited from care at the Preston based cancer centre.

The charity day, featuring a number of live performers also received the support of premiership club Manchester United, who sent a signed football and Preston North End who too donated prizes.

A spokesperson for Rosemere said: “A huge thank you to everyone at the club for a fabulous afternoon of music, complimented by a huge raffle and auction.

“In just six hours they raised £2,507.”

Alan said: “We want people to be aware of the suffering that those with cancer are going through everyday. We hope our fundraising event will provide valuable funding towards that.

“We also want people to know that a local club will support their community with events like this but most importantly it will help raise awareness.

Elaine suffered breast cancer and was treated at Rosemere and it was her initial idea to host the event.

Alan added: “I myself was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma last December . I am still being looked after by Rosemere. So this event is extra special to us both.”

Money raised will go to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

The appeal launched in March with a £1.5 million target to fund a trio of ground breaking projects at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The centre, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its opening, is Lancashire’s and South Cumbria’s specialist cancer treatment centre, providing all local radiotherapy among other specialist care.

For further information on the 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, Rosemere Cancer Centre and Rosemere Cancer Foundation and its work, which also extends to another eight hospitals in Lancashire and South Cumbria where cancer patients are treated, visit www.rosemere.org.uk