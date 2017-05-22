Grandaddy and Nanny Trumbell at Rainbow House family fun night

There will be fun for all Rainbow House holds a Family Fun Night as part of the annual Steam Rally during half term week.

The event will take place in the Marquee at Malt Kiln Farm, Tincklers Lane, Eccleston, on Thursday June 1, from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

There will be entertainment for the children with Grandaddy and Nanny Trumbell, Belle and Spiderman from Star-kidz, donkey rides and music provided by DJ JK Wheelie alias Jonathan Knowles who will keep the fun atmosphere going.

There will be a raffle and tombola and parents can enjoy a drink at the bar and food will be available to purchase.

Family Tickets are £5 and can be purchased in advance or on the night.

All proceeds will go to Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, which provides conductive education for people with disabilities or life limiting conditions.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 01704 823276 or email fundraising@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com

