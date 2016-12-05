Gran’s headshave for Rosemere

Preston beauty queen and reigning Miss England Elizabeth Grant supported Gran Michelle Smith when she shaved off her beautiful, long locks to raise more than £1,500 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Michelle braved the shave to give something back to the charity, which is currently supporting her dad Dave Crook, from Preston, through cancer treatment.

Michelle Smith before her charity head shave

The family were also helped by the Preston charity with the care of Michelle’s mum Patricia, who died five years ago.

To mark what would have been her mum’s 70th birthday, Michelle organised a fun night at the Wilbraham Club, Preston, at which her head shave was a highlight.

Michelle, who has previously completed a sponsored walk to raise money for Rosemere, said: “It was a great evening. I wanted to do this for Rosemere because of the help it has given to people I know and also, those I don’t know. Everybody going through cancer deserves our support.”

Club stewards Mark and Donna Cleminson donated the function room and DJ Bobby Nicholls also gave his time and talent for free.

There was face painting, a Jacob’s Join buffet, auction and raffle plus Michelle’s sons Ben and McCoy sang.

Steward Mark bid £50 in the auction for Michelle’s ponytail and so won the right to cut it, while her grandchildren seven-year-old Isha Deehan and Tyrese Jones, 9, made the first shave, which son-in-law Wayne Jones completed.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation spends the donations it receives on vital equipment, research and training that cannot be funded by the NHS.

It works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to local cancer patients throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria via their local hospitals and the region’s specialist cancer centre, the Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.