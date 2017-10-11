Graeme Obree guests at charity dinner in Mellor for Rosemere

Former world champion and world record holding track cyclist Graeme Obree will be special guest at a sporting dinner for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Obree, who is also known as The Flying Scotsman, will talk about his life and career at a black tie and evening dress event on Friday, October 20, at Stanley House, Mellor, in support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal and Blackburn Youth Zone.

Tickets for the evening are £45 each inclusive of reception drinks, two course dinner, music and other entertainment. They are available by telephoning Blackburn Youth Zone on 01254 292000.

Mr Obree’s visit has been arranged by Lancashire businessman and keen cyclist Ste Pritchard, who took two parties of 20 plus cyclists each to ride the French Alps to raise money for Rosemere’s appeal and Blackburn Youth Zone.

Both groups undertook a 512-mile, seven day challenge that involved climbing 21 hairpin bends to the summit of Alpe D’Huez and also, riding up Mont Ventoux, known as the Giant of Provence.

Part of the evening will be dedicated to celebrating the groups’ achievements with a prize presentation ceremony. There will also be a raffle and auction.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal launched in March with a £1.5 million target to fund a trio of ground breaking projects at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

