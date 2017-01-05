Grade II-listed former courthouse in Preston to be put up for sale

A listed building in the centre of Preston is to be put on the market.

Preston Council is planning to put Amounderness House – the former court building on Earl Street and Lancaster Road – up for sale.

Amounderness House on Lancaster Road and Earl Street in Preston

The announcement follows the transfer of other council-owned properties across the city, including the Guild Hall, the bus station and the former post office.

The building is not currently for sale, but Town Hall bosses say they are “happy to discuss it” with interested parties.

It is due to be marketed following the completion of other major projects in the surrounding area, and has been described as a “great opportunity” for developers.

Coun Peter Rankin, leader of Preston Council, said: “The Grade II-listed old law court building, Amounderness House, is in a key location within Preston City Centre, offering a great opportunity to the right developer.

Amounderness House on Lancaster Road and Earl Street in Preston. Picture taken in 2014

“By the end of 2017, the immediate area will be uplifted by both the refurbished old post office building and the completion and opening of the new Preston Markets.

“This will be an ideal time to take Amounderness House to market.”

The authority is also planning to produce a “development brief” and will seek expressions of interest, in a similar way to how it marketed the former post office building.

David Hindle, president of Preston Historical Society, said he hoped any development of the building was carried out “sympathetically”.

Amounderness House on Lancaster Road and Earl Street in Preston Court 5. Picture taken 2014

He said: “I would hope the building is looked after sympathetically, because it has a place in Preston’s history.

“I have a special attachment to the old buildings of Preston, being a Prestonian and historian, so I would hope everything is done sympathetically.”