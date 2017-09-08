Goosnargh flood risk is a real threat

A controversial affordable housing site granted planning permission in rural Lancashire poses a considerable flooding risk, an objector to the plans has maintained.

The city council gave its approval to 93 homes in Goosnargh earlier this week following a tempestuous committee meeting.

Councillors were told the region’s lead local flood authority (LLFA) had initially expressed concern with the plans but later lifted its objection after changes were made.

But Goosnargh resident Matthew Hirst, who spoke against the plans at the town hall meeting, disputes whether the new measures will be able to cope.

He explained the site, off Goosnargh Lane, has flooded during the summer months and he has taken photographs of flooded areas on the land this week.

He said: “I’m not an expert but I walk my dog there most days and see the flooding.

“My personal view is there is still a risk to neighbouring properties. I don’t think the applicant’s proposals mitigate the risk sufficiently.

“And they have been able to go back several times with changes.”

Committee members were informed underground attenuation tanks, which store water and then release it gradually, will be installed in addition to retaining ponds.

Speaking on behalf of the applicants, Contour Homes, Alban Cassidy, said: “Our consultants have worked very closely with the LLFA to alleviate and actually improve on the existing conditions. They’ve improved the extent of storage capacity, in addition to that, there’s attenuation underground.”

The application, which includes more than 60 affordable homes, was given the green light by the committee.

