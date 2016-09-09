Golfers set to launch fight against Preston North End plans

Golfers are launching a campaign against plans for a Preston North End training ground on green space in part of the city.

The Lilywhites have launched a bid for a first team training facility at Ingol Golf Club, as well as community sports facilities and public open space.

A large area of residential development - likely to include hundreds of homes - has also been proposed.

But golfers have expressed major concerns about the plans, and wish to see the course remain as it is.

John Taylor, captain of the Ingol Village seniors team, said the course’s first seniors open golf competition this week had been successful, with seven Lancashire clubs involved.

He said a meeting was to be held next week of club members, and said: “From that meeting, we are going to visit every single house in the area and get their names on a petition, and ask them to sign up to be social members of the club.

“And we are going to make sure other Lancashire clubs are with us.”

Mr Taylor said objectors were in favour of keeping the area as a golf club, and “against the third attempt to build houses”. He added: “It’s also a petition to show golf is a much-required facility for Lancashire people”, and said: “They’ve got a fight on their hands.”

Bosses at Preston North End say the training ground plans tie in with the club’s ambition to become a Premier League team.

When the proposals were revealed last week, chief executive John Kay said to pursue that aim, the club needed a “state of the art training facility”, and said he hoped everyone across Preston, including politicians, residents and supporters, would get behind the plans.