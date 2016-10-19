Golfers raise £5,000 as they swap putters for a night of glamour

Members of a ladies golf club have raised a further £5,000 for a cancer charity thanks to two events.

Lady Captain Hilary Powell, of Shaw Hill Golf Club, organised a golf day and a black tie ball, in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Some 21 mixed teams of four took part in Hilary’s tournament, which included two fun on course competitions and a demonstration of golfing trick shots by Sheffield pro golfer Tricky Rob Brown.

Following a quick change into their most glamorous evening wear, it was then time for a glitzy dinner that had Astley’s Peter Sarsfield, last year’s winner of TV’s Stars in their Eyes show, perform as Frankie Valli.

He shared the bill with vocalist Nicole Parkinson and there was a DJ set by Guy Barker.

Club member Kevin O’Brien acted as compere and also, as auctioneer for a Rosemere auction that contributed £2,300 to the overall money raised by the dual event.

Hilary has been supporting Rosemere throughout her year as Shaw Hill’s Lady Captain. In the spring, a ‘Glam Girls Golf Evening’ that she organised raised £2,000 for the charity, while a summer concert brought in a further £4,800.

Amy Hilton, Rosemere’s central area fund-raising co-ordinator, said: “We are extremely grateful to Hilary for all the hard work she has put into arranging a variety of events, which she has deliberately made different to try and appeal to as many people as possible. We are also very grateful to everyone who has supported her and made them all so successful.”

