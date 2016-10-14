Golfers go beyond the green for cancer charity

A team of lady golfers swapped putters for pedals to take on a sponsored coast-to-coast cycle that has raised more than £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Carmel Hall, Jacqui Bennett, Christine Entwistle and Lady Captain Maggie Ayers, from Ashton and Lea Golf Club, rode 215 miles from Southport in the west to Hornsea on the East Coast.

At the end of the gruelling four-day challenge, they were met by their husbands, who had brought champagne, chocolate and cake to celebrate their achievement.

When the ladies began training for their challenge back in May, Maggie hadn’t ridden a bike for 20 years and none of the team had ever undertaken such a trek.

Carmel said: “I wanted to cycle the Trans Pennine Trail and mentioned it to friends at the golf club, who then said they would join me. We decided to support Rosemere as it is Maggie’s chosen charity during her year as Lady Captain.

“We never in a million years expected to raise as much money as we have done. We are incredibly touched by everyone’s generosity and would like to say a big thank you to all who supported us. On day two of our cycle, we were chatting to a lady we had met en route, who didn’t know us at all but just gave us £10 from her pocket. People have been so kind and we feel really blessed as it was hot and sunny throughout our journey.”

To make a donation through their cause, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jacqui-Carmel-Christine-Maggie.