Golden anniversary for hiking group

A group has celebrated a golden era of walking.

Members of Springfield Fellwalking Club celebrated their 50th anniversary after an enjoyable day’s walking around Kettlewell.

This was followed with a meal at The Calf’s Head, in Worston, attended by current and veteran members.

Alan Wren, publicity officer for the group, said: “The founder chairman Dennis Galvin made a sterling speech describing how the club was formed and explained how the delicate subject of a call of nature was named as a Rule 10.

“He finished by saying if the club was to carry on being as successful as it was members must continue to get involved to help run the club.

“New members are always welcome. We walk every alternate Saturday and have three grades of walks A, B and C to cater for different levels of walk.

“The day’s walking is followed by a meal at the end of the day.”

The club’s origins began from the Springfields Nuclear Waste Processing Factory near Preston as workers in Springfields Social Club banded together with a common purpose: to enjoy good company walking in the open air whilst viewing wonderful scenery.

The club became independent of Springfields Social Club some years ago and was renamed Springfield Fellwalking Club. The original structure of the club was retained.

For more information email inquire@springfieldfellwalking.co.uk or call Sue Preston on 01772 728718.