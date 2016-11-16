Gold marks for Weight Watcher David

David Rowlands has been going for gold - and he won’t stop.
The 67-year-old retired postman, who has lost almost six stone, was awarded his fifth gold star at Weight Watchers in Bamber Bridge for maintaining his ideal weight.
David, a father-of-four, with 10 grandchildren, said: “I weighed 16 stone, 12lb and I felt so unfit and out of condition so in 2011 I decided enough was enough, so I joined Weight Watchers.
“I still attend every week and that is how I maintain my gold weight, which is calculated by the doctor based on my height.
“I never joined a gym, or did any running or walking. Ironically, the secret of losing weight is eating. It is about the quality of what you eat.
“I just monitored what I ate and I lost almost six stone over seven or eight months, I am now 11-and-a-half stone.
“I go to meetings every week, monitoring what I eat and I also encourage other people who are losing weight. Things are changing all the time and I learn about different food types and how to keep the weight off.
“I feel tremendous. I have more self esteem and I feel more confident. I feel 100 per cent happy and a lot healthier.”
David, who also plays banjo at Leyland Morris Men, attends Weight Watcher meetings at Brownedge Catholic Club, Bamber Bridge, on Tuesdays at 10am.