Gold marks for Weight Watcher David

David Rowlands has been going for gold - and he won’t stop.

The 67-year-old retired postman, who has lost almost six stone, was awarded his fifth gold star at Weight Watchers in Bamber Bridge for maintaining his ideal weight.

David Rowland before he lost weight

David, a father-of-four, with 10 grandchildren, said: “I weighed 16 stone, 12lb and I felt so unfit and out of condition so in 2011 I decided enough was enough, so I joined Weight Watchers.

“I still attend every week and that is how I maintain my gold weight, which is calculated by the doctor based on my height.

“I never joined a gym, or did any running or walking. Ironically, the secret of losing weight is eating. It is about the quality of what you eat.

“I just monitored what I ate and I lost almost six stone over seven or eight months, I am now 11-and-a-half stone.

“I go to meetings every week, monitoring what I eat and I also encourage other people who are losing weight. Things are changing all the time and I learn about different food types and how to keep the weight off.

“I feel tremendous. I have more self esteem and I feel more confident. I feel 100 per cent happy and a lot healthier.”

David, who also plays banjo at Leyland Morris Men, attends Weight Watcher meetings at Brownedge Catholic Club, Bamber Bridge, on Tuesdays at 10am.