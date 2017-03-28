Go Brutal hosting trio of charity events in Preston

A series of challenging and nostalgic events are taking place across Preston and Manchester this summer, to raise money for local causes.

Go Brutal, an independent clothing company based in the North West, is organising an ultra marathon, a help the homeless day and a retro charity ball, in aid of several organisations.

The extravaganza kicks off on Sunday July 16, with a Courage Over Fear Ultra Marathon from Blackley, in Manchester, to Preston Guild Hall, a distance of 30 miles.

Runners will be raising money for Derian, Francis and Martin House children’s hospices.

On the morning of Wednesday July 19, staff and volunteers will be heading out onto the streets of Manchester to deliver food, clothing, toiletries and other essentials to the homeless, before driving across to Preston to do the same, raising awareness of the issue with our team of volunteers from both cities.

The team will be working with local businesses including Tesco and Morrisons.

The festivities conclude with a Go Brutal summer ball at Preston Guild Hall on Saturday July 22.

The evening will be a retro 80s and 90s music and culture night with electronica, indie, 90s house music, live bands and singers, old-school games machines on free play, ice sculptures, a VIP barbecue overlooking the city, an image projection show which will feature classic memories from the 80s and 90s.

VIP tickets are £35, with early bird tickets being £15.

A total of 10 per cent of ticket sales will go towards Derian, Francis and Martin House children’s hospices.

Jane Halliday, of Leyland, who co-runs Go Brutal, said: “Go Brutal is a company that believes helping and inspiring others is an important part of doing business.

“The company’s creator and CEO David Charlesworth, who lives in Manchester, has run many ultra marathons for charity, in fact that’s how the idea for Go Brutal was born and he donates 10 per cent of all clothing sales to charity. I am his business partner and as I live near Preston, we wanted to connect the two cities we call home, unite the amazing people we have met along the way and give everyone the chance to get involved in helping their local communities

“We want to inspire their local communities to get involved and volunteer to collect donations and hand out to people of both cities who have found themselves in this awful position.”

If anyone would like more information about these events or would like to be involved in some way, contact David Charlesworth 07707679274 or email Gobrutal@hotmail.co.uk.